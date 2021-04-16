Courteney Cox Shows How She's a Monica in Real Life

Courteney Cox is a total Monica Geller. The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to show how she channels her beloved Friends character in real life.

In the funny clip, Cox instructs her followers to "tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica." Cox starred as Monica on the sitcom from 1994 to 2004, bringing life to the much loved chef, neat-freak and organizing whiz.

Cox goes first, opting to feature a drawer of perfectly organized kitchen utensils, another full of labeled spices in matching containers, and a walk-in pantry without one thing out of place.

The actress' Monica similarities don't end there! She then looks at the camera and exclaims one of her character's most iconic lines, "I know!"

"Am I the only one?" Cox questioned in the caption.

Whitney Cummings laughed at the video in the comments, while Diane Keaton responded with red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Debra Messing wrote that she was "jealous" over Cox's organization, and Erin Foster agreed that the actress was a "classic Monica."

The special was initially supposed to premiere with the launch of HBO Max on May 27, 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show's official Instagram revealed the news last week, sharing a shot of a sign that read, "Friends: The Reunion."

"That’s a wrap!" the caption read. "Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion"