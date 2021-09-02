Courteney Cox Shares Funny Video Dropping Off Daughter Coco on Her First Day of Senior Year

Courteney Cox got a dose of reality when she tried to film a sentimental video for her daughter, Coco Arquette's, last first day of high school.

The 57-year-old proud mom posted the funny and bittersweet clip to her Instagram account, jokingly captioning it, "Sweet memories 😐."

In the video, Cox plays "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters as she gets ready for the milestone day.

"It's the first day of the last year Coco's going to school. She's a senior, big day," Cox says to the camera as she pets her dog and makes coffee.

She then calls to her 17-year-old daughter on an intercom.

"Coco, you ready?" she asks.

"No," Coco firmly replies.

"OK, see you in the car," Cox answers.

Once in the car, the Friends star says, "Dropping my baby girl off for the first day of her last year of school."

When she tries to turn the camera to Coco, the teenager puts her hand over the lens, saying, "Please don't film me."

The video got a lot of love from Cox's celebrity pals.

Mom of three Reese Witherspoon commented, "MOM Life ! 😂."

And new dad Tan France added, "Aaaw, love this so much."

Cox regularly features her daughter on Instagram, mostly to show off her singing skills. Last month, she shared a video of Coco singing Adele's "Chasing Pavements," writing, "I love my Coconut’s voice. 🎸"