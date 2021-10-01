Courteney Cox Serves 'Friends' Fans Coffee at Central Perk

Courteney Cox is picking up a second job. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious video showing how she's spending time between takes while filming Shining Vale on the Warner Bros. lot.

Cox's latest shooting location is the same place she filmed Friends, on which she played Monica from 1994 to 2004. In the clip, the actress uses the familiar location to her advantage when she has an hour to kill between scenes.

"When's my next scene? In hour. OK. I've got to do my other shift," Cox tells an off-camera person in the clip.

From there she sets off to her non-acting jobs, including checking out customers at the gift shop, handing out passes at the entrance, and even serving coffee at Central Perk, the lot's cafe, which is modeled after the Friends haunt of the same name.

Friends fans are delighted when Cox is the one to deliver their coffees, which are named after her character and others from the show.

After a long hour's work, Cox declares, "Whew, my shift is over."

It's not the first time Cox has had fun on the Warner Bros. lot. Back in August, she shared a video of herself leading a tour of the lot, including the stage where she filmed Friends.

"We're at stage five, which is right here on our right," Cox told a group of visitors. "This is where Friends started in 1994, and is now occupied by a show called Shining Veil, starring me."

During the special, the show's supporting actors and guest stars popped in to say hello, as did many celebrities who were fans of the series and were influenced by it over the years, including BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Lady Gaga and more.

