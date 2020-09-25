Courteney Cox Celebrates 7th Anniversary of Her First Date With Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox is remembering an important anniversary. On Thursday, the 56-year-old Friends actress took to Instagram to celebrate the seventh anniversary of her first date with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

"Seven years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J ♥️," Cox captioned the montage of adorable photos of the couple.

Her celebrity pals also commented on the post.

Drew Barrymore wrote, "The happiness you so deserve!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!❤️"

Gwyneth Paltrow also gushed, "So sweet❤️❤️."

Back in July, Cox revealed that she and her musician beau have spent more than 100 days apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. ♥️♥️♥️ #myone," the Friends star captioned a screenshot of their virtual date.

Cox has been candid in the past about her romance with McDaid. In January 2019, she opened up about the couple's decision to end their engagement in 2015. After spending several months apart, they rekindled their romance, though they are no longer engaged.

"Isn't that strange?" Cox told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better."