Courteney Cox Calls Johnny McDaid Her 'Best Friend' as She Shares Birthday Post from Set of 'Friends'

Courteney Cox is wishing her longtime love a happy birthday. The actress took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Johnny McDaid, who turned 45 on Saturday.

Cox's post included two photos of her and McDaid, including one of the pair cuddled up on the set of Friends, and another more intimate selfie.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner," she captioned her post. "I love you jmd. x."

While Cox called McDaid her best friend on Saturday, she's still pretty close to her Friends co-stars. In fact, Lisa Kudrow made a cameo appearance in a funny video Cox posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The hilarious clip sees Cox playing the piano for Brandi Carlile, before the musician hits a high note... which she holds for a shockingly long amount of time. So, Cox takes the opportunity to FaceTime with Kudrow and pour herself a glass of wine, all before Carlile is ready to wrap up the song.

Cox directed Carlile's new music video for "Right on Time."

See more on Cox in the video below.