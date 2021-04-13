Costume Designers Guild Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design, officially kicked off on Tuesday, with winners announced live on Twitter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Lana Condor, the awards show recognized longtime producing partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers with the prestigious Distinguished Collaborator Award, while stars like Rose Byrne, Andra Day, O-T Fagbenle, Regina King, Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried presented during the virtual ceremony.

"We've had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times," Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, previously said in a statement. "We believe that through our work we have been supporting our audiences as well. We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”

See the full list of winners, in bold, below. ET will be updating the list as the night goes on...

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dolittle – Jenny Beavan

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson

Mulan – Bina Daigeler -- WINNER

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field

Birds of Prey – Erin Benach

Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick

Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner -- WINNER

The Prom – Lou Eyrich

Excellence in Period Film

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Ann Roth -- WINNER

Mank – Trish Summerville

One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi" – Shawna Trpcic

Snowpiercer: "Access is Power" – Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Picard: "Absolute Candor" – Christine Bieselin Clark

Westworld: "Parce Domine" – Shay Cunliffe -- WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows: "Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires" – Amanda Neale

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: "Faux Amis" – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi

Euphoria: "Part 1: Rue - Trouble Don’t Last Always" – Heidi Bivens

I May Destroy You: "Social Media is a Great Way to Connect" – Lynsey Moore

Schitt's Creek: "Happy Ending" – Debra Hanson -- WINNER

Unorthodox: "Part 2" – Justine Seymour

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: "Diamond of the First Water" – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III

The Crown: "Terra Nullius" – Amy Roberts

Lovecraft Country: "I Am." – Dayna Pink

Mrs. America: "Shirley" – Bina Daigeler

The Queen's Gambit: "End Game" – Gabriele Binder -- WINNER

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: "Villains Night" – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Hamilton – Paul Tazewell -- WINNER

The Masked Dancer: "Premiere" – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater

The Masked Singer: "The Semi Finals" – Marina Toybina

Saturday Night Live: "John Mulaney / The Strokes" – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – April Napier -- WINNER

The Killers: "Caution" music video – Samantha Kuester

Selena Gomez: "Boyfriend" music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law

Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz

The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights" music video – Ami Goodheart