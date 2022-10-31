Cormac Roth, Musician and Actor Tim Roth's Son, Dead at 25

Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The English actor shared that his son died following a battle with cancer on Oct. 16. Roth shared the news in a statement to ET.

"On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end," the statement from the Pulp Fiction star read.

Tim went on to share that from a young age, his son had a passion for music. According to Tim, his son played, composed music and studied music.

Tim Roth

Tim Roth arrives with his son, Cormac Roth, for the screening of the film 'Bergman Island' at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

"A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was," the statement continued. "A guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac’s career was just beginning to flourish."

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him," Tim went on to share. "The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

Tim ended his statement with words from his son. "In Cormac’s words: 'Make sure you do the things you love.'"

In July, Cormac shared that he was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. The musician shared the news via an Instagram post that featured him playing music.

Cormac is survived by his father, his mother, Nikki, and his brother, Hunter.

Roth has not shared anything publicly on social media, but a post from last year was dedicated to Cormac’s birthday. "Birthday man Cormac ♥️♥️♥️," Roth captioned the photo of his son smiling for the camera as he wore a birthday hat.