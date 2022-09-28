Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close

Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death.

The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.

The outlet later reported that the rapper's remains are to be cremated according to his death certificate and his children will get pendants to hold his ashes after the process.

Coolio's rep confirmed to ET that each of his children will get a pendant to hold his ashes, along with a necklace. A few other close family members will get them as well. Each of his children will get to pick customized inscriptions for their jewelry and the rest of Coolio’s ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed.

After entering the L.A. rap scene in the '80s, Coolio came to fame in 1995 when he recorded "Gangsta's Paradise" for the film Dangerous Minds. The track earned the rapper a GRAMMY.

Following the news of his death, many celebs took to social media to reflect on Coolio's life and career.

"This is sad news," Ice Cube wrote on Twitter. "I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace."

ET spoke with Kel Mitchell soon after the rapper's death about Coolio crafting the theme song for his and Kenan Thompson's Nickelodeon show, Kenan & Kel, and the way he found out about his death.

Mitchell's friendship with Coolio was decades long, with the pair first meeting on the set of All That.

"Awesome," Mitchell said of the first time he met the late rapper. "One thing I say about Coolio and my experience with him all the time, is that he was always a great time. Always had a smile on his face, always cracking a joke. First time I met him was on All That, I believe it was our first season, and he was in a Good Burger sketch, and his comedic timing was so amazing."

"Also, a great actor," he added. "And then after that, he performed on the show."

Mitchell, who used to rap as well, said Coolio once brought him onstage during a performance to freestyle with him.

"He brought me up onstage, and you gotta imagine that, like, this is my first show, first season, and then Coolio, who's like an amazing rapper on the radio at that time, brings me onstage to freestyle with him," Mitchell recalled. "[This] was such a big moment for me, 'cause I was a fan, you know what I mean?"

As far as what Coolio's legacy will be, Mitchell said it's multifaceted -- from his music and his iconic hair and style, to what he's done for Black culture and hip-hop.

"You have to mention Coolio if you're talking about hip-hop, if you're talking about music in general," Mitchell insisted. "Things that he did on the platforms as far as like movie soundtracks, the style, his hair -- an icon, just a fashion icon. I don't think anybody else did it as good as him after that. You just gotta give it up to Coolio for what he did to the culture, and what he did for hip-hop."

Mitchell added, "I just want people to know how good of a person he was, and his music, and just what you saw on television and in the music, he was that offline too. Just a great guy."