Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles Coroner has confirmed Coolio's cause of death. The rapper, whose real name was Leon Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.

According to the coroner, at the time of his death, Coolio had fentanyl in his system and traces of heroin and methamphetamines. Other factors that led to his death are said to have been cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, asthma and the use of phencyclidine, also known as PCP.

In October, Coolio's rep shared with ET how his kids planned to honor the "Gangsta's Paradise" emcee. The children along with other family members were to receive a pendant to hold his ashes in as well as a necklace. Each of his offspring were going to be able to pick customized inscriptions for their jewelry and the rest of Coolio’s ashes were going into an urn once all the necklaces were distributed.

After entering the L.A. rap scene in the '80s, Coolio shot to fame in 1995 when he recorded "Gangsta's Paradise" for the film Dangerous Minds. The track earned the rapper a GRAMMY.

