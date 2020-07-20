Comic-Con at Home: Watch 'The Blacklist' and 'The Capture' Virtual Panels

Comic-Con may be virtual this year, but Entertainment Tonight will be right there with you to bring you all your fandom needs.

As in previous years, ET will bring exclusive virtual interviews with stars and creatives behind some of your favorite TV shows and movies, from Archer star Aisha Tyler to neXt's John Slattery to New Mutants director Josh Boone, during the free, at-home version of the fan convention, Comic-Con@Home.

Additionally, ET Online will be covering select TV and film panels over the course of the online convention, which officially kicks off virtually Wednesday, July 22 and concludes Sunday, July 26.

Among the 350-plus panels streaming over the five-day online festival include a career retrospective with Charlize Theron, a 15th anniversary reunion with Keanu Reeves for his cult hit, Constantine, a chat with Reeves for his upcoming film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and conversations with the casts of The Walking Dead franchise, CBS All Access' Star Trek universe, HBO's upcoming drama, Lovecraft Country, and more.

While there are a slew of panels to watch, there are two to circle on your Comic-Con@Home lineup. ET's Senior Editor of TV, Philiana Ng, moderates conversations for virtual panels for NBC's crime drama, The Blacklist, and Peacock's British conspiracy thriller, The Capture.

During the hour-long conversation for The Blacklist, which streams Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. PT on Comic-Con's YouTube page, the cast and crew dive into the making of the partially animated season 7 finale.

Series creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer John Eisendrath and cast members Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix are joined by Proof Inc.'s visualization supervisors Adam Coglan and Matt Perrin to discuss how they overcame the challenge of completing the season with partial animation after production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and teases for season 8.

The Capture panel, which streams Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m. PT on Comic-Con's YouTube page, features creator/executive producer Ben Chanan (The Missing, The People Next Door) and executive producer Rosie Alison, as they're joined by stars Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman and Famke Janssen to discuss the well-received British series.

Already renewed for a second season in the U.K., The Capture taps into fake news and the power of intelligence services, and during the one-hour conversation, the panelists dissect the question of what could happen when seeing is deceiving, technological capabilities are abused by powerful forces and an early look ahead at season 2. The first season, consisting of six episodes, is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

