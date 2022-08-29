Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child: 'We Are Over the Moon'

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are now a family of three! On Sunday, the radio personality revealed that she and the former NFL star recently welcomed their first child.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM," the 41-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself, Kaepernick and their baby resting together in what appears to be a hospital bed.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," she continued, promising that she would get later into the "journey" of recovering after her delivery. "I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew," she added.

Diab concluded the post by thanking everyone for their support "as always" and signed off with her partner's last name, writing, "Love, The Kaepernicks."

The MTV host's comments were filled with congratulations for the couple, including notes from Ava DuVernay, Nicole Byer, Yvonne Orji and more.

"Love to you all. And respect to you all. And wishes of endless joy to you all. How magnificent," DuVernay wrote, while Rosario Dawson added, "Love to see it. Congratulations and welcome to earth little one! You are so beloved!"

Spike Lee reposted the couple's photo on his Instagram page, adding, "Welcome To The New Princess. Love From Uncle Spiky."

Hours after sharing her news, the new mom hosted the red carpet pre-show for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was her first red carpet appearance since giving birth and she went all out in style, wearing a black ankle-length dress, complete with metallic purple booties and gold dangling earrings.

Cindy Ord/WireImage

See more from Sunday night's VMAs below.