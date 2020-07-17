Colin Jost on If He Ever Gets Jealous of Fiancée Scarlett Johansson's Onscreen Love Interests

Colin Jost has a new career path in mind for his fiancée, Scarlett Johansson. During an appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live star revealed whether he gets jealous when the 35-year-old actress has love scenes with her co-stars.

Though Jost said the scenario hasn't "really happened" just yet, he jokingly suggested a way to avoid it ever happening.

"I’m gonna try and push her into a lot more animated stuff," he quipped. "Just all voice work."

Jost also admitted that it was "definitely a worry" that he'd lose himself and simply be known as Johansson's boyfriend when they first made their relationship public.

"I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy. You know, you work in comedy, so I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy or took me out of the world of comedy," he said. "You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing."

Jost said these concerns "would have been devastating" for him five or 10 years ago, but now he's learned to push through those fears.

“If people want to be together and love each other, they’re going to be together," he said. "You have to kind of have faith in that on some level."

Jost and Johansson got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October, Johansson gushed about Jost's proposal.

"It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding," she said. "He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. Even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment."

"It was very personal," Johansson added. "It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."