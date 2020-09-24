Coliesa McMillian, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 41

Coliesa McMillian has died. According to an online obituary, McMillian, who appeared on season eight 8 of My 600-Lb. Life earlier this year, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Louisiana. She was 41.

TLC confirmed the news on Twitter.

"TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life," the network wrote. "Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time."

McMillian will be laid to rest in Plaquemine, Louisiana, on Friday.

Prior to appearing on the show, McMillian suffered a heart attack, but surgery was unable to be performed due to her weight. Shortly after the heart attack, McMillian's fiancé died in a car accident.

In a preview of her My 600-Lb. Life episode, McMillian said that food had "taken over her life" and left her "exhausted."

"If I don't lose this weight, I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die," she said in the clip. "Because I do feel like a ticking time bomb. My heart could give out at any time."

"I can feel the weight weighing me down. It's like my body's trying to give up," McMillian continued. "I can feel it, but I can't give up. I have to be here for my kids."

McMillian is survived by her four daughters, seven sisters and six brothers.