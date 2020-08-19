Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Split for the First Time

Cole Sprouse is opening up about his split from Lili Reinhart. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to address his and Reinhart's breakup for the first time. Reports surfaced in May that the two had gone their separate ways after nearly three years together, but Sprouse says they actually split months earlier.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," Sprouse wrote. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

"Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does," he added, referring to Reinhart's upcoming movie, Chemical Hearts. "Thanks guys ❤️."

Sprouse's post comes just one day after Reinhart discussed "heartache" in an interview with Refinery29 -- though the actress clarified on social media that her comments weren't about her split from Sprouse.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup.' They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait," Reinhart tweeted on Tuesday. "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

In the Refinery29 interview published on Tuesday, the actress said that "this has been the first time in four years where I’ve been able to like stop and process the immense life changes that I’ve gone through."

Reinhart said she felt like she was in a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end…I couldn’t see the light. I was like, I feel like I’m dying." "It was f**king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it," she added. "I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my sh*t. I had to face my own pain head-on."

"The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,'" she continued. "'You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again."

