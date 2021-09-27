Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Reunite at 'DWTS' Rehearsals Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are together again! The pro dancer took to Instagram on Friday to share pics with her Dancing With the Stars partner, after they were both quarantined due to positive COVID-19 tests.

In the post, Burke and Rigsby are preparing for the show's upcoming Disney Week, with the pro dancer rocking Minnie Mouse ears and the Peloton instructor sporting a Goofy hat.

Burke also shared a clip of her and Rigsby striking a pose for the camera.

"Reunited and it feels so good!" Burke, who previously revealed that she was cleared to return to the ballroom, captioned her post.

One day before the pair was set to compete in the show's second week, Burke revealed that she'd tested positive for COVID.

Neither Burke nor Rigsby appeared live on the Sept. 27 episode of the show, rather judges and fans scored their salsa via rehearsal footage. They earned a score of 24 out of 40.

Just days later, Rigsby tested positive for COVID, too.

For the next week of competition, Burke and Rigsby were able to compete live, albeit virtually. The pair performed a jazz number to Britney Spears' "Gimme More," dancing separately from their individual homes. They earned the lowest score of the night, an 18 out of 30, but were once again able to stave off elimination.

"I thought we killed it! I feel like we accomplished a lot," Burke told ET's Matt Cohen after their dance. "He nailed it, we nailed it, it was perfect."

"It was harder than if I was dancing and physically touching my partner, because I could maneuver and manipulate his body if anything were to go wrong," she added. "And there's also camera angles. There's a lot of times when the director will have a close-up of your face and you won't even know the couple messed up with the footwork."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.