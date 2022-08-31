'CODA' Star Eugenio Derbez Undergoing 'Complicated' Surgery After Suffering Accident

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez has had a "very complicated" surgery, his actress wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, shared via Instagram on Monday in a joint post with his account.

Alessandra said that the surgery was necessary after Eugenio suffered an accident, though she did not give details on exactly what kind of accident he'd been involved in.

“He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health," Alessandra wrote in her statement. "The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies."

The 60-year-old actor played Bernardo Villalobos in the 2021 Oscar-winning film CODA. He also co-starred alongside Anna Faris in the 2018 remake of the comedy Overboard and played the lead in the 2017 comedy How to Be a Latin Lover. Most recently, he appeared as the star of the Hulu film The Valet, and starred in the Apple TV+ series Acapulco. He has also appeared in dozens of Spanish-language TV shows and films since the '80s.