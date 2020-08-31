CNCO Bust Out Their Best Dance Moves for Impressive 'Beso' MTV VMAs Performance

CNCO is in the house! The Latin pop quintet -- composed of Joel Pimentel, Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, and Zabdiel de Jesús -- brought their signature style and flare to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The guys, busting out their best dance moves, got the crowd hyped as they delivered the first public performance of their new song "Beso." The singers performed at a special drive-in location, where fans enjoyed the show in a safe and controlled environment while overlooking the New York City skyline.



Getting as close to the crowd as they could, the singers started out the performance in and on a car themselves before moving to the main stage. They later danced their way to a second stage in the middle of the venue, where one member was flipped around by his bandmates after fireworks went off in the background.

The performance wrapped up with each member jumping atop a car and wrapping up the song as more fireworks lit up the sky.

CNCO is nominated for three VMAs, including Best Quarantine Performance, Best Choreography for “Honey Boo” and Best Group. Though they have never performed during the actual awards show, they entertained the crowd during the VMAs preshow last year.

"We are super excited to be performing at the VMA’s this year. It means so much that we’re able to share our culture with the world," the group said in a statement prior to the show. "It makes it even better that this year that after not being able to perform for so long, Toyota is giving us the chance to not only do that, but do it in front of our fans. There’s nothing like it, and we can’t wait!”

