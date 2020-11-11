x
CMA Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The biggest names in country music are being recognized! Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the 2020 CMA Awards are tonight, but two winners have already been announced!

Leading the nominations is Miranda Lambert, who became the most-nominated female artist in CMA history this year and is already a winner. Other multi-nominees at this year's show include Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will air 7 p.m. local time for Mountain Time viewers and 8 p.m. local time PT.

Check back through tonight to see all of the winners, which will be bolded as they're announced.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Director: Patrick Tracy 

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert 
Director: Trey Fanjoy 

“Homemade” – Jake Owen 
Director: Justin Clough 

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 
Director: Sam Siske 

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton 
Director: David Coleman 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s) 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Producer: Dan Smyers 

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban 
Producer: Dann Huff 

“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 
Producer: busbee 

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier 
Producer: Greg Kurstin 

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) 
Producer: Jay Joyce 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs  

Miranda Lambert   

Carrie Underwood  

Keith Urban   
 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer 

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 
Producer: Dan Smyers 
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs 
Producer: Scott Moffatt 
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley  

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert 
Producer: Jay Joyce 
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce  

“The Bones” – Maren Morris 
Producer: Greg Kurstin 
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin 

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett 
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale 
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller 


ALBUM OF THE YEAR   
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s) 

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi 

Never Will – Ashley McBryde 
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets 

Old Dominion – Old Dominion 
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion 

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs 
Producer: Scott Moffatt 

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert 
Producer: Jay Joyce 
 

SONG OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Songwriters 

“Bluebird”  
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert 

“The Bones”  
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz 

“Even Though I'm Leaving”  
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher 

“I Hope You're Happy Now”  
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton 

“More Hearts Than Mine”  
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland 
 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

Miranda Lambert   

Ashley McBryde  

Maren Morris  

Kacey Musgraves  

Carrie Underwood   
 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

Eric Church   

Luke Combs  

Thomas Rhett  

Chris Stapleton  

Keith Urban    


VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A 

Little Big Town  

Midland  

Old Dominion   

Rascal Flatts  


VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR  

Brooks & Dunn  

Brothers Osborne  

Dan + Shay   

Florida Georgia Line  

Maddie & Tae


MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR  

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar 

Rob McNelley, Guitar 

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar 

Derek Wells, Guitar 


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

Jimmie Allen  

Ingrid Andress  

Gabby Barrett  

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen   

