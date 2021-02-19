Cloris Leachman's Cause of Death Was Stroke, COVID-19 Contributed

Three weeks after the world lost Cloris Leachman, her cause of death has been revealed. The actress' death certificate was released on Thursday by the county of San Diego.

Leachman, who was 94, died of a cerebrovascular accident -- in other words, a stroke. However, it appears that the actress had also battled the coronavirus.

Leachman's death certificate confirms that COVID-19 was a significant condition she had been dealing with, that contributed to her death, but did not result in the stoke that actually killed her.

The certificate also revealed that Leachman was cremated on Feb. 7, and that her remains are being kept at her daughter Dinah Englund’s residence in Encinitas, California.

Leachman's daughter was by her side when she died on Jan. 27. The news of the celebrated actress' death was first shared by her longtime manager Juliet Green.

"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face," Green said in a statement to ET. "You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

Leachman appeared in over 100 films and televisions shows including The Facts of Life, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Phyllis, Malcolm in the Middle, American Gods, Raising Hope, The Longest Yard, Bad Santa, Touched by an Angel, The Love Boat, Lassie, and Perry Mason. She also worked with fellow Hollywood legends like Katharine Hepburn, Alfred Hitchcock, and Paul Newman, and appeared in three films helmed by famed director Mel Brooks: Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety and History of the World: Part 1.

Leachman is survived by her four children and six grandchildren.

For more on the iconic actress' life and legacy, see the video below.