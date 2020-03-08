Clare Crawley Seemingly Back on Twitter Amid 'Bachelorette' Filming: Did She Just Confirm a Huge Rumor?

Does Bachelorette Clare Crawley have her phone back? And if so, why?

The 39-year-old appears to have liked a tweet sometime on the night of Sunday, Aug. 2 … and it’s not just any tweet.

Amid swirling rumors about casting changes on ABC's The Bachelorette, Crawley’s account liked a tweet about fan favorite Tayshia Adams being the Bachelorette. The account unliked the tweet shortly after 8 a.m. PT on Monday morning.

Of course, the liked tweet could mean nothing at all. Plus, while leads typically don't have their phones during filming, that's not to say it's impossible to get their hands on media. Bachelor Ben Higgins once revealed to ET that he used a hotel room iPad to look up his final women during his season.

The new season of The Bachelorette has been filming in quarantine lockdown for weeks in the Palm Springs area, outside of Los Angeles.

Filming of the season should've happened earlier this year, but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Crawley waited in quarantine to finally get her chance at love, and her cast was even changed up during the holding period, with some of the men being replaced. On July 15, ABC announced the 42 men who could have a chance at Crawley's heart.

Of that list, 25 were new names and 17 stayed from the original contestant pool. There were 15 men that were cut from the original list, including, of course, Matt James, who was announced in June to be the next Bachelor. Crawley's new group of suitors range in age from 25 to 40 with the majority of the men in their 30s -- following calls from fans to see more age-appropriate men for Crawley, which host Chris Harrison supported.

Adams, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, was reportedly in the running to be the Bachelorette this cycle alongside Crawley and franchise alum Tia Booth, told ET just days before Crawley's announcement that she'd love to get the gig.

"I don't know if I can say yes or no!" Adams said with a laugh, when asked in late February if she'd had official conversations about being the Bachelorette. "I plead the fifth!"

"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," she shared. "I am ready for love!"

Adams also appeared on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she struck up a romance with John Paul Jones, but the pair split in October.

ET has reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment on whether Adams is the new Bachelorette. A change in lead mid-filming would be a first for the franchise.