Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spotted Together in Florida Following Breakup

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss giving love another shot?

The two were spotted together in Venice, Florida, on Tuesday, just weeks after publicly announcing their breakup. Clare, 39, and Dale, 32 -- who met and fell for each other during her and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette -- appeared to be in good spirits in the photos that have surfaced on social media.

Both Clare and Dale were dressed casually for the outing, rocking workout gear and sunglasses. While the two didn't seem to display too much PDA, one of the pics shows them holding hands while walking down a street.

(UPDATE): Clare and Dale together in Venice, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/daweYbPkUs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 16, 2021

During an Instagram Live late last month, Dale explained to his followers that he felt "f**king wrecked" over his and Clare's breakup.

"I talk so much with family and friends about everything that's gone on. This situation with Clare, it f**king sucked, you know," Dale said at the time. "And I think everyone looks for a right answer, a right way to handle these things, someone for guidance and there really f**king isn’t one."

"This has f**king rocked me. I felt so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt, and I know that we both have," he continued, wiping away tears. "And looking for so many answers before this even happened on how to make things better. But the reality of it is, life isn't perfect. And we make mistakes. I’ve made a lot of them, I know we all do. My pops would always say you gotta hurt before you heal. I’ve been f**king hurting. A lot."

Dale concluded his video by admitting he was aware that Clare had been struggling with the split. She admitted in her own Instagram live that she was having panic attacks and anxiety. "I know she has been f**king going through it," Dale assured fans. "And whatever the case, I know that we will figure this out together, whatever it is."

As ET previously reported, Dale was the first to officially announce the couple's breakup on Instagram on Jan. 19, just five months after they got engaged on The Bachelorette. Clare broke her silence on the split a few days later, saying she was "crushed" by his announcement.

Hear more in the video below.