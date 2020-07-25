Ciara Shares the First Family Photo After Welcoming Son With Russell Wilson

On Saturday, the "Level Up" singer shared their first family photo since she gave birth to Win. In the pic, Sienna and Future are all smiles as Ciara holds her baby boy in her arms. The family stands in front of a blue balloon backdrop that reads "welcome home." There are also giant silver balloons that spell out Win and a large gummy bear-shaped arrangement.

Ciara also posted a close up of her tiny tot, captioning the adorable shot, "I Love You."

On her Instagram Story, the mother-of-three also showed off the gifts that Vanessa Bryant sent her.

Wilson, on his end, shared video of himself holding little Win on his Instagram Story.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since July 2016. She announced she was expecting her third child in January with a stunning picture of her baby bump taken by the NFL quarterback. When ET spoke with the singer back in July 2019, she said she definitely wanted more children with Wilson.



"I love being a mom," she said. "It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it'll happen at the perfect time."

In May, Ciara opened up to ET about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as how grateful she was for all the extra time she was getting to spend with her husband amid social distancing.

"We're appreciating this time that we're having together in quarantine," she said. "It's a very surreal and unique time, but I do believe there's a silver lining in all of it. There's one really beautiful thing that's come out of this, it's us spending the time we're having, because normally he'd be in training right now."

"He's stuck with me and I'm stuck with him," she jokingly added. "But it's amazing, and honestly, it's not as abnormal for us. We never get time like this, you know. That's just the way our schedules are designed. Even if I was staying at home, he'd be out doing football. So it's a very, very sweet time and, you know, it's sweet to have this time in the midst of it all."

