Ciara, Billy Porter and Liza Koshy Join Ryan Seacrest as Co-Hosts of Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve

Ryan Seacrest is ringing in 2022 with some special guests by his side. Ciara, Billy Porter and Liza Koshy will be joining Seacrest to co-host ABC's annual Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, for its golden anniversary show.

While this will be Seacrest's 18th time hosting the show, he's not the only one returning to the iconic New Year's Eve broadcast. Koshy, who previously served as a correspondent on the show in 2019, will be back as co-host to head up festivities in New York City's iconic Times Square, while Porter, who's returning for his third year on the show, will head to New Orleans as co-host to shepherd the Central Time Zone countdown.

Ciara will be holding it down for the fifth consecutive year in Los Angeles. The singer will be making history with ABC's very own "Club Quarantine," which will see DJ D-Nice spinning the turntables.

Jessie James Decker will also return as the Powerball correspondent, making her third consecutive appearance on the annual broadcast.

The show's 50th anniversary special will celebrate the year's very best in music, ringing in the new year with more than five-and-a-half hours of epic performances airing until 2 a.m. ET.

In addition to the NYC, L.A., and New Orleans, the 50th anniversary celebration will also feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.