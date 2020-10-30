Ciara and Son Future Dress Up as Cardi B and Offset for Halloween -- and Cardi Is Loving it!

Ciara and her son, Future, just won Halloween! The "Rooted" singer channeled her inner Cardi B for this year's spooky holiday, recreating the rapper's Invasion of Privacy album cover. But that wasn't the best part. Her 6-year-old son also participated and dressed up as Offset.

The impressive cover art and couples ensemble had Cardi praising Ciara for her Halloween costume.

"I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her!" Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside video of Ciara and little Future singing her song, "Drip." "She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!"

This isn't the first time Ciara has dressed up as a fellow celebrity. Last year, she and husband Russell Wilson dressed as Beyoncé and JAY-Z in their "APES**T" music video.

Ciara rocked Beyonce's silk pink suit with a red rope belt, while the NFL player donned an aqua suit.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities and their families are still getting creative and dressing up for Halloween.

Saweetie also replicated another famous Bey moment. The rapper recreated the Destiny's Child "Bootylicious" cover art, becoming Bey, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

See how other celebs are getting into the holiday spirit, below.