Christina Ricci Returning to Addams Family Universe With New 'Wednesday' Role

Christina Ricci is rejoining the Addams family. The 42-year-old actress, who played Wednesday Addams in two '90s films, will have a role in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, the streamer confirmed.

"Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap*," Netflix tweeted.

The live-action series from Tim Burton will star Jenna Ortega in the titular role, with Ricci set to appear as a series regular, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that Ricci's new character is similar to that of Wednesday's dorm mother, originally played by Thora Birch, who departed the series for personal reasons in December.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán have also been cast in the project, as Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams, respectively.

"I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic," Zeta-Jones told ET in September. "It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it."

The show will follow Wednesday's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, during which time she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.