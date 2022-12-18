Christina Hall Questions if 'Unexplained Health Stuff' is Tied to Breast Implants

Christina Hall is raising concerns about her health. On Saturday, the Christina on the Coast star shared a video of her getting in some self-care, in the form of LED light therapy. In the caption, Hall, 39, shared that she was receiving LED light therapy for her face, and using a PEMF restorative mat, all which she participated in a guided meditation.

Hall credited the time she spent working on herself to being up the night prior, taking care of her three sick children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3.

In the caption, Hall went on to explain that she has recently been experiencing various unexplained symptoms and wondering if it is connected to her breast implants.

"Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body," she wrote. "I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this"

Hall went on to list her symptoms.

"Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free," she wrote.

The HGTV star admitted that she has already started taking steps by eliminating a beauty practice, and is staying positive until the issues are resolved.

"I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well," she wrote. "For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set. ❤️"

In 2021, Hall opened up about extreme stomach pain she was suffering from since 2016. In the candid post, the reality TV personality revealed that she had an endoscopy and GI testing for SIBO.

After telling her followers to trust their own health instincts, Hall said she would remain positive.

"Focusing on getting back to taking care of myself, mind, body and spirit. And my favorite things in life like quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man ❤️," she wrote.