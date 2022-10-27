Christina Applegate Shares Look at Her Walking Sticks Ahead of First Public Event Since MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate is preparing to reenter public life. The 50-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of the walking sticks she's planning to use at her first public event since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year.

"I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote alongside a pic of five walking sticks." Walking sticks are now part of my new normal."

"Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties," she added. "Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

While Applegate didn't specify the events she's attending, it may be in promotion of her Netflix series, Dead to Me, which is set to premiere its third and final season on Nov. 17.

Applegate first went public with her MS diagnosis -- which, per Mayo Clinic, is "a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord" -- in August 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she tweeted at the time. "It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

Following Applegate's diagnosis, ET spoke with James Marsden, who praised his Dead to Me co-star for her strength.

"Nothing is going to keep her down and she is going to battle and fight through anything and I admire her as a person," he said. "Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down. And she is doing exactly that and it is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that's who she is as a character and as a human being."