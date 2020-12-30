Christina Anstead Debuts 'Too Cute' Puppy After Split From Ant

Christina Anstead is a dog mom -- times two! The 37-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a pic of her new dog, a Rottweiler named Biggie.

The adorable puppy joins Christina's other dog, Cash, a French bulldog. In the sweet pic, Christina holds Biggie as she offers the new member of her family a big smile.

"Too cute not to share," the mother of three captioned the image. "Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love."

The newest addition has joined the family nearly two months after Christina filed for divorce from her husband, Ant Anstead. The divorce filing followed the September news that the couple of less than two years had separated. The pair share Hudson, 1, and Christina is mom to Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote in September. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Following their split, Ant lost more than 20 pounds as he participated in a five-week program, which teaches newly single people to "grieve your relationship so you can let it go" and "regain your identity."

