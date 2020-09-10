Christina Anstead Buys a Yacht Named 'Aftermath' Following Split From Husband

Christina Anstead is the proud owner of a new yacht! The 37-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of her latest purchase, a yacht named Aftermath.

In the pic, Christina is all smiles as she poses on the yacht with two bottles of champagne.

The name of her new boat is fitting, as Christina recently announced her split from her husband, Ant Anstead, after less than two years of marriage. The pair share a 1-year-old son, Hudson. Christina also has two kids -- Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5 -- from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, which came to an end in 2018.

After news of Christina and Ant's split broke, a source told ET that the pair wasn't "a good match," adding that the mom of three moved on too quickly following the end of her first marriage.

"It was like watching a fairytale in fast motion," the source said. "... When she got engaged, [her friends] expressed their concern. It all happened so fast Christina never had a moment to take a breath."

Though the source noted that while Christina "hates to see herself leaving a second marriage," she feels it's the right decision.

"She didn't expect that just two years later she would feel this way. She is a kind person and I'm sure doesn't want to hurt Ant, she just wants to move forward," the source said. "Christina is going to take this time to heal and spend time with her children and focus on her show. She and Ant plan to co-parent their son and remain friends."

While Christina is going through a split, Tarek is planning his upcoming nuptials with Heather Rae Young. When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the couple, they revealed that their wedding will not have any exes on the guest list.

"No, no exes at the wedding," Tarek said. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."

"Just intimate, with our best friends and family," Heather added. "We're gonna have to be strict with our list."

Watch the video below for more on the HGTV stars.