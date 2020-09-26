Christina Anstead Admits She 'Never Thought' She'd Get Divorced Twice in Candid Post

Christina Anstead never pictured herself as a twice-divorced woman, but she understands that "sometimes life throws us curveballs." A week after announcing her separation from husband Ant Anstead, the 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram to candidly open up about her recent split and how she's doing.

Christina began by sharing some insight into how her life came to be, admitting that she was feeling a bit anxious but was "working on healing."

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she wrote. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

She added that some people "may judge me and throw around rumors about me," but that "most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

"I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better," she continued, adding, "If you’ve DM me or text me - I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the 'noise' and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress."

Ant, on his end, also posted a black-and-white photo of himself with Christina on Saturday, writing: "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness."

Christina announced her split from Ant last Friday on Instagram, writing that she and her ex "made the difficult decision to separate."

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

A couple days later, the HGTV star was spotted on the set of her show, Flip or Flop, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. After her split from Tarek, Christina tied the knot with Ant, with whom she welcomed her third child, 1-year-old Hudson, last year.

Meanwhile, it appears as though Christina also removed her wedding photos with Ant from her Instagram.

