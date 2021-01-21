Chrissy Teigen's 'Tooth' Falls Out in a Fruit Roll-Up

Whoops! Chrissy Teigen will think twice before chewing on a Fruit Roll-Up again. The 35-year-old model and cookbook author took a break from posting about Inauguration Day festivities to share that she had suffered a dental setback.

"I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she said in a video on Twitter and Instagram, holding up the small piece.

When one commenter asked it was a real tooth or a cap, she replied, "Cap :( but I loved him like he was a real tooth."

Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth https://t.co/rN1tgzPKbZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Despite this, Teigen had a great day on Wednesday, visiting Washington D.C., where her husband, John Legend, performed Nina Simone's song, "Feeling Good," for the televised special Celebrating America.

Not only did she enjoy a "sober" visit to the nation's capitol where she described herself as "very happy, the most happy bigly happy," but she also got a special shout-out from the 46th president.

After asking President Joe Biden to follow her on Twitter now that Donald Trump, who had previously blocked her, was no longer president, Biden obliged, choosing Teigen as his only celebrity follow on the POTUS account.

"I should prob never tweet again," Teigen joked.

