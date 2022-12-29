Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos

Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!

Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.

"Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows," Teigen wrote. "We love you too much!!!"

The photos included one shot of a toddler-aged Legend wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt, another photo of a beaming elementary school-aged Legend and finally, a photo of the singer as a baby, laying on a blanket.

Legend himself responded to the sweet post with a string of five red heart emojis, while several of the couple's famous friends commented with messages of love for Legend on his birthday.

"I am flipping out how he is your kids. Like a sorcerer?" Mindy Kaling commented, referring to how similar Legend looks to their children -- 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. Kaling responded to her own comment, joking, "or a 'dad' I guess."

As Teigen and Legend celebrate the singer's birthday, the proud parents are also gearing up to welcome a new addition to their family. Teigen announced her pregnancy in August, and a source told ET earlier this month that Teigen has reached the point that she's "ready for the baby."

"Chrissy has been enjoying her pregnancy, but now she's at a point with it where she's ready for the baby," the source said. "She's feeling a bit uncomfortable, and she's always tired. They are all so excited about growing their family and can't wait to meet their new baby."

Legend is equally as excited for their new addition, telling ET in September that he and his wife want even more children in the future.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," Legend shared. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone, it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."