Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Backed Out of Getting a Tattoo With Her Drawn By Daughter Luna

John Legend would do anything for his kids -- except, perhaps, let them design his next tattoo.

"Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree!'" Teigen recounted. "And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm."

"He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" Teigen continued, laughing. "But we support the arts in our household."

As it turns out, however, Teigen apparently supports the arts a tiny bit more, as Legend "didn't even end up getting it!"

Teigen said her husband took a photo of their tattoos and said he'd take them to their usual tattoo artist.

"Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!" Teigen exclaimed, quickly adding, "But I love it, Luna! So much."

Teigen -- who also shares a 3-year-old son, Miles, with Legend -- first showed off her tattoo on Instagram in June with a black-and-white snapshot of the cute design.

"Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent," she wrote, in part. "I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay. Lol."

