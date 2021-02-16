Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless, Showing Surgery Scars in Body Positive Post

Chrissy Teigen loves her body for all it's been through. The 35-year-old model and cookbook author took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a body positive message while posing topless in front of the mirror.

"Happy Valentine's Day," she wrote. "Love yourself!! B**ch has been throuuugh it."

In the photo, Teigen covers her chest with her arm while showing off her scars from her recent endometriosis surgery near her hips.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Stories

It's been a challenging year both physically and emotionally for Teigen. In September she suffered a pregnancy loss while 20 weeks pregnant with her third child, a baby boy she'd named Jack, with husband John Legend. Teigen was very public with her grief at the time and continues to be open about her struggles.

Earlier this month, she was hospitalized for her endometriosis surgery the same week that Jack was originally due.

"My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she tweeted at the time. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

