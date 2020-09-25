Chrissy Teigen Is 'Devastated' After Being Forced to Postpone Work Commitments Due to Pregnancy Struggles

Chrissy Teigen is having to adjust her schedule to help manage what has turned into a challenging pregnancy. Earlier this week the 34-year-old model and cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, took to Twitter to share some more updates after being put on mandatory bed rest earlier this month.

While tweeting about the Real Housewives of Orange County, she added, "Also I know I’m tweeting about stupid s**t when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it."

She went on to note, "Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated."

She went on to praise the publisher for her upcoming third cookbook, writing, "I don't have to say this as they've already established they are sticking with me through all these tough times, but I would like to call out Clarkson Potter as the best publishing team ever. They've kindly dealt with every bout of depression, postpartum, book delays, everything."

She added, "They were always the first to tell me to take care of myself, when so many others would say 'OK, f**k you're out'. I love them. love you @francis_lam so much."

When a commenter replied that all companies should support women in that way, she added, "Yeah but it's such a tough business timing wise to be successful. A huge push when you've given someone half their advance, a lot of businesses couldn't come back from that."

Though she's on mandatory bed rest, Teigen is still working from her bed.

"Doing important business," she captioned a photo of herself, Legend, and a friend, which features her topless in her underwear in bed.

After several commenters complained, Teigen wrote, "Oh my, a lot of you have very virgin eyes, just block me, your announcements are so f**king stupid. Literally *no one* cares that you wouldn’t do this. These are my friends."

Teigen also shared a 3-D sonogram of her future baby boy on her Instagram Story, writing, "Hi my sweet strong boy. You are working so hard, I promise it'll be worth it!!!"

She previously shared with fans that the reason she's on bed rest is due to her placenta, which is "super-weak."

"It’s growing beautifully, everything’s good, I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s weak and it's causing me to really bleed a lot," Teigen said in an Instagram Story. "So, basically it's just high-risk and this poor thing has been through so much already, so just need to have my placenta healthy again and that means not moving."