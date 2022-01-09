Chrissy Teigen Has Wildlife Weekend With Her and John Legend's Future Veterinarian Luna

Chrissy Teigen had a special girls weekend with her and John Legend’s 5-year-old daughter Luna. The Hungry for More author shared a series of pictures from their time at the San Diego Zoo. “took toons away for the weekend while dad’s having his own time with miles,” she captioned the post.

“she dreams of being a vet and speaking to zookeepers one day. she really is the easiest little thing to go away with. and we miss you little bear!! coming home with lots of dinosaurs for you!”

Teigen’s post led with a picture of Legend and their 3-year-old son Miles snapping a selfie while sitting courtside at a basketball game.

The following images showed Teigen and Legend’s future veterinarian in her element as she played with a penguin, admired a hippo and proudly posed behind a “San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance” podium.

Teigen also shared some moments from her husband and son's outing, including a picture of the "All of Me" singer and Miles at dinner. And their youngest posing with a car.

In recent days, the Cravings founder has shared some of her special moments with her and Legend’s kids. “time…to take a dump,” she captioned a series of photos on Jan. 5. The set highlighted the model dining, making funny faces and capturing her two children being super adorable.

While Teigen’s motherhood highlight reel features great moments with her children, the star proved that things could go so wrong in the parenting department. In December, Teigen shared that her and Legend’s daughter lost her first baby tooth - - which she promptly dropped down the sink.

"Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink," Teigen captioned a video of a plumber taking apart the drain pipes under the marble countertop sink.

In a follow-up post, Teigen shared that the plumber located the tiny tooth down the drain.

"Oh s**t we found it on the camera!" Teigen wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of what appeared to be a largely inaccessible part of her home. "Praise lord I was so sad."

Teigen didn’t give an update about the tooth’s recovery or if the tooth fairy was able to successfully reward Luna for her major milestone.