Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!

Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report.

Teigen first broke the news that she was expecting in August with a touching post on Instagram. The 36-year-old cookbook author and 43-year-old Legend are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles. Tragically in September 2020, they lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," Teigen captioned a pic of her growing baby bump upon announcing her pregnancy. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK, if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Teigen concluded, "OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

ET spoke with Teigen not long after her pregnancy announcement, and she shared how her older children are feeling about having another sibling.

"[Lune's] so nurturing and loving," she gushed. "And so she's just very, very exciting."

As for Miles, he is showing a touch of apprehension.

"Miles is a little more on the fence, because Luna is always going to be the big girl, right? But Miles is, you know, not going to be the baby anymore," Teigen noted. "We spend a lot more time with him and telling him that he's always going to be our baby boy. ...That's it for us. So, I mean, he's going to be the best. He's going to be so good."

Legend also had high praise for Luna and Miles. "They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment," he shared with ET in September.

