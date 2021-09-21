Chrissy Teigen Explains Why It's 'Awkward' That Ariana Grande and John Legend Are on 'The Voice' Together

Chrissy Teigen's loyalties are torn on this season of The Voice. The NBC music competition show premiered on Monday night with Teigen's husband, John Legend, returning to one of the judge's red chairs. But the new face on the coaching panel this year is pop star Ariana Grande, and the addition has proven awkward in the Teigen-Legend household.

"Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande," Teigen told her followers on her Instagram Stories. "So imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household and have to be him."

The model and cookbook author went on to insist that she plans to root for Team Legend, though she did seem a bit skeptical.

"I didn't go to any of the tapings. I have no idea who's who and what's what, so I'm going to be watching along with all of you and I will be unbiased and also support my husband?" she said, posing the final sentence as a question.

It seems that support didn't last long because Grande, who had her debut on The Voice on Monday night, posted a screenshot of a text from Teigen, who wrote, "Do u have any assets I can post to be team Ari?"

Ariana Grande/Instagram Stories

On Monday night's pre-taped show, Grande proved she's in it to win it, by cutting off Legend with her signature "Thank U, Next" button, which featured the pop star's vocals on her hit song of the same name.

The moment prompted fellow coach Kelly Clarkson to declare, "Ariana wins for the day."

Legend tweeted a clip of the moment, writing, "Well played @ArianaGrande... well played! #TheVoice."