Chrissy Teigen Defends Horseback Riding Hobby, Says Fans 'Misinterpreted' Tweet

Chrissy Teigen is defending sharing her new hobby at a time some followers didn't think was appropriate. On Saturday, the model and entrepreneur revealed that she had taken up horseback riding as her "therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently."

While many fans expressed support for Teigen -- who has been open about her journey in therapy following the loss of her third child in September -- others suggested her post wasn't sympathetic to those struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself," one user tweeted.

"A lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me," Teigen replied. "I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?"

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

"Why are you guys reading into this so much?" she asked another fan who suggested she had been "poisoned by wealth and privilege." "The boredom."

why are you guys reading into this so much? the boredom. https://t.co/yikciER8LW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

When replying to another user, Teigen said that she does "understand" why some may have been turned off by her tweet. "What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you?" she asked. "It’s my Twitter. I’m talking about me?"

I do understand. What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you? It’s my Twitter. I’m talking about me? https://t.co/XJOIYF7aMJ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

Teigen has been open about her grief after she and John Legend lost the baby they were expecting, whom they had named "Jack." Last month, she shared a photo of herself with a small bump, writing about the pain she's experienced, and how she'll "never" be pregnant again.

"I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again," she wrote. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," she added. "And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating."

See more on Teigen in the video below.