Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her and John Legend's 7-Year Wedding Anniversary With Videos of Their Kids

Chrissy Teigen took a moment to celebrate her and husband John Legend's seventh wedding anniversary on Monday with her trademark sense of humor.

Teigen and Legend got married on Sept. 14, 2013 after dating since meeting on the set of his 2007 music video for "Stereo." The couple now shares two kids together -- 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles -- with a third one on the way. The 34-year-old model Instagrammed a video of Luna and Miles wishing their parents a happy anniversary, with Luna adorably dragging her brother down as he tried to play with a toy car.

"Happy 7th anniversary! 14 years together!" Teigen wrote. "@johnlegend love u buddy. My best pal. You're like a brother to me!!"

She also shared a video of Miles explaining why he hilariously scribbled over his parents' faces with blue marker on their framed wedding photo.

"You painted mommy?" she asked him with a laugh. "I love it."

Meanwhile, Teigen has been trying to take it easy amid her third pregnancy. Last week, she shared that she's been put on a two-week-long bed rest.

"I'm taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s**t is about to get... astonishingly ugly," she cracked on Twitter.

The Cravings author revealed she was pregnant last month in Legend's music video for his song, "Wild," featuring Gary Clark Jr. Watch the video below to see the sweet moment.