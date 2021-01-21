Chrissy Teigen Becomes Only Celeb Followed by President Joe Biden on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen's polite request has been heard. After years of vicious sparring with former President Donald Trump on Twitter, Teigen is now being followed by the official presidential Twitter account.

As of Wednesday night, the @POTUS account was only following 12 people -- 11 of which were government officials and then Chrissy Teigen.

To her credit, Teigen may be among the few celebs honored with an official follow from President Joe Biden because she directly asked early Wednesday morning, before his inauguration.

"Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," Teigen wrote.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Not long after Biden was sworn in -- and then subsequently got down to business with a flurry of executive orders -- Teigen's wish came true.

The 35-year-old mother of two was in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration with her kids and husband John Legend -- who performed at the Celebrating America TV special Wednesday night -- and she could hardly contain her excitement when she found out about the follow.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted. "My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged."

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Although the weight of the responsibility of being the only celeb @POTUS follows also dawned on her, as she subsequently posted, "I should prob never tweet again."

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Teigen famously had a contentious relationship with the previous president, and was such an outspoken critic that Trump eventually blocked her on social media.

For more on Teigen's strongly held beliefs about Trump throughout his term in office, see the video below.