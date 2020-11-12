Chrissy Teigen, Andy Cohen and More Celebrate First Night of Hanukkah

Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Andy Cohen and Anne Hathaway, are celebrating Hanukkah! The eight-day festival -- which commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem that occurred in the second century B.C. after the Maccabees revolted following its desecration by their Syrian-Greek oppressors -- began Thursday at sundown.

Once the celebration was underway, stars took to social media to share how they spent the evening. Among those was Teigen, who revealed that she was celebrating the holiday for the first time. The model shared videos of herself spinning a dreidel and lighting a menorah, as well as pics and clips showing off the food they dined on.

"We had the most beautiful night full of gut laughing, 1000 hour brisket and latkes both eaten and ubered around the city (@jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal are they not PERFECT???) - applesauce is my new jam (HAHA get it) and I successfully memorized all the sides of the dreidel - especially shin," she captioned her post. "And we got to FaceTime dad in! Man. Just a beautiful night."

Teigen dedicated the celebration to her grandmother, Ruth Schaefer.

Cohen, meanwhile, spent the night with his 1-year-old son Benjamin. In a pic shared to Instagram the TV personality smiles down at his son as they stand in front of a menorah.

And Hathaway shared a photo of her menorah along with "a simple prayer of thanks for all who bring the light," while Demi Moore wished "a happy first day of Hanukkah to all celebrating" on her Instagram Story.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shared a video message featuring her husband, Doug Emhoff, in honor of the holiday. In the video, Emhoff said Hanukkah is "one of our favorite holidays in our big modern family."

"I love Hanukkah because it really is about the light, and bringing light where there has been darkness," Harris said in part, with her husband adding that the celebration is "about joy."

Martha Stewart marked the day by sharing her recipe for latkes, while Michael Buble wrote, "Happy Hanukkah my friends" on his Instagram Story.

Mayim Bialik shared a photo of her cat by a menorah and Leah McSweeney posted a pic of her lit menorah with New York City in the background.

