Chrishell Stause Reveals She's Dating Australian Singer G Flip After Jason Oppenheim Split

Nearly five months after her split from Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause is in the midst of a new romance

During the Selling Sunset reunion, which debuted Friday on Netflix, Stause revealed she's dating G Flip, an Australian singer. Stause explained to her Sunset co-stars and host Tan France that G Flip, 27, is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns.

"You guys just saw that I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family, but I've also taken some of the pressure off myself as far as what that looks like," she said, referencing her recent relationship with Oppenheim that was chronicled on season five of the show. "I don’t necessarily have to have the child myself. I'm open to adoption -- things like that."

Referring to G Flip, Stause further told the group that she's recently "been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me." As for how their romance came to be, Stause noted that she first starred in G Flip's music video before they "definitely made the first move."

"I think I was probably as surprised as anyone just because nothing’s really changed for me," Stause said of her new romance. "I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human."

While she clarified that she's not like others who have known "from a young age" about their sexual orientation, Stause said she is "very open to good energy." While she doesn't know what her future holds, Stause said that it is "a complicated issue to talk about."

Admittedly nervous, she added, "I know being in this position we get judged constantly, but at the end of the day, I'm so happy and so, if that angers someone then that’s not really my problem."

As for Oppenheim, who was sitting across from Stause, he said G Flip seems like a "bada**" and shared his support of Stause.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

"The smile that’s been on your face the last couple minutes," he told her, "makes me very happy, so I'm proud of you."