Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Keo Motsepe and Why She Wasn't Bothered by Those Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

Chrishell Stause is sharing more details on her new relationship with Keo Motsepe.

During her guest appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, on Monday, the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star revealed it was Motsepe, 31, who asked to take their Dancing With the Stars friendship to a new level. During the show's 29th season, Stause was paired with Gleb Savchenko, while Motsepe competed with Anne Heche.

"He's the best," Stause told Viall of her new man, whom she became Instagram official with last week. "I'm so blushing right now. I think it's OK that I say that he pursued that."

Stause revealed that she wanted to wait until she and Motsepe were exclusive before telling her fans or sharing anything on social media.

"I think before anything is exclusive, you don't want to share it with anybody because you're trying to figure things out," she explained. "But soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it. I will say, the response was so lovely."

Because the relationship is so new, Stause wanted to clarify to Viall's listeners that the timing of their interview was in no way a setup to discuss her love life.

"The timing of it, I was like, 'Oh, I'm uncomfortable,'" she admitted. "I just want to be careful of what I say because obviously I'm excited and everything, but, you know, you don't want to squash something by talking about it."

"I've always kind of been a hopeless romantic," she added. "It's already hard enough as it is when, you know, something is promising. So I just don't want to add any more pressure to it than it is."

Later in the interview, Viall also asked Stause about the romance rumors that were previously swirling about her and Savchenko following his split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, earlier this year. Stause and Savchenko (who is close friends with Motsepe) both vehemently denied the allegations. They've insisted in interviews and statements to the press that they're just friends.

"When all the drama was going on publicly about your dancing partner [Gleb], were you two -- you and your now-boyfriend [Motsepe] -- starting the courtship at that time?" Viall asked. "And then would you find it to be, almost like you weren't ready to announce it, but kind of like, 'Oh my god, of course. The irony behind nothing's going on behind door number two, but little do you guys know about door number three.'"

Stause replied, telling Viall, "Yeah, of course, that was so stressful at the time."

"I feel like you can only say so much," she added. "[Gleb and I] both said that's definitely not true, and I kind of knew in the back of my head that time will prove this; I just have to know that. So it's nice now to kind of feel like the truth has kind of come out."

