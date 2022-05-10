Chrishell Stause Gives G Flip a Tattoo: 'Found My New Calling'

Chrishell Stause is taking on a new hobby. Days after confirming her budding romance with G Flip, the Australian singer shared an image of the Selling Sunset star giving them a thigh tattoo.

"F*ck houses do ink," G Flip captioned the Instagram post, referring to Stause's work as a real estate agent. The tattoo on G Flip's leg reads, "Get me outta here," which is the name of the song in which the two met on set of the music video for. The ink was sealed with an outline of Stause's lips.

Stause got in on the fun, commenting, "Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop." The tattoo tease comes just hours before G Flip is set to drop their music video of the track, in which Stause stars in.

The reality star confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special just five months after her relationship with Jason Oppenheim came to an end when they couldn't see eye-to-eye on starting a family.

"You guys just saw that I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family, but I've also taken some of the pressure off myself as far as what that looks like," Stause told her costars. "I don’t necessarily have to have the child myself. I'm open to adoption -- things like that."

Referring to G Flip, Stause went on to add that she's "been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me," adding they "definitely made the first move."

"I think I was probably as surprised as anyone just because nothing’s really changed for me," Stause said. "I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human."

Since the reunion special aired on May 6, Stause and G Flip have slowly started to flaunt their newfound happiness on social media. On Monday night, Stause shared a behind-the-scenes look at the music video, where she attempted to play the drums and was all smiles alongside the musician.

G Flip, meanwhile, posted a pic of themselves with Stause holding hands. "1000 comments and I’ll drop the 'GET ME OUTTA HERE' music video and track a day early," they wrote.

G Flip later confirmed in an Instagram Story that they now live in Los Angeles, where Stause also resides.