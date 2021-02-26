Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe Split After Meeting on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are going their separate ways.

A source tells ET that the Selling Sunset star and Dancing With the Stars pro have called it quits. The two met on season 29 of the dance competition show. Stause was paired with Gleb Savchenko, while Motsepe competed with Anne Heche.

"Chrishell and Keo broke up earlier this week," the source says. "It was a mutual break up with no hard feelings on either side. They both felt like it was time to move on from the relationship, but remain cordial and friendly." E! Online was first to break the news of their split on Friday.

Stause, 39, and Motsepe, 31, became Instagram official back in December. "I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a mirrorball from the beginning," Stause joked in an Instagram Live with DWTS champion Kaitlyn Bristowe at the time. "So to have this [relationship] come from it, I'm just very smitten."

"The most important thing for me is her," added Motsepe. "It's the love that we received and everything that's more of a bonus, and as long as she's happy [we're good]."

Since going public with their romance, Stause and Motsepe were never shy about their love for each other, frequently sharing pics and videos of their cute dates and travel adventures on social media. Their post recent posts were shared on Valentine's Day.

"My Valentine 😍 Happy Valentine’s Day!" Stause captioned a pic of her, Keo and her pup Gracie.

"I LOVE YOU BABY ❤️," Motsepe added in his own post. "Happy Valentine’s Day 💋."

News of their split comes just weeks after Stause finalized her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. ET reported at the time that the divorce case was settled in a confidential mediation. While there were never any court appearances, the two had an agreement and were waiting for the court to process the paperwork. They mediated the case in July of 2020, and a settlement was reached that same month. Everything was signed off by both parties by December 2020, and they were awaiting a judge to sign off. Their marital status officially changed on Feb. 8, per court records.

