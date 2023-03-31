Chrishell Stause and G Flip Shine on the GLAAD Media Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Chrishell Stause and G Flip stunned on the red carpet as they attended Thursday's GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple looked radiant as they posed for cameras while holding hands. Stause wore a tight red dress with an off-the-shoulder sleeve, while G Flip wore an off-white outfit with a sleeveless button-up crop top and trousers.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD

Strause shared a video to her Instagram showing the couple having a good time inside the event.

Instagram/ChrishellStause

The Netflix star first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022, shortly after she appeared in G Flip's steamy music video for their song, "Get Me Outta Here."

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said when asked by host Tan France if she was seeing anyone. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Stause's new relationship came five months after her split from Jason Oppenheim, her boss and co-star on Selling Sunset, who is now dating model Marie-Lou Nürk.

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and G Flip gave Stause a romantic song as a present.

G Flip posted a video to Instagram with the caption, “very very cute reaction ❤️ @chrishell.stause.” In the video, the two are sitting in a car, as G Flip plays their song for Stause.

Throughout the video, Stause is smiling and laughing until the end when she’s seen wiping tears from her eyes. Stause commented on the Instagram video, "Yet to recover."

The 41-year-old reality star commemorated the special day with a photo of G Flip on Instagram, with them smiling and holding a bouquet of red roses in a glass vase.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside the photo.

The sixth season of Selling Sunset is set to be an intense one. Stause recently spoke with ET’s Cassie DiLaura at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party and opened up about the upcoming season.

"We're actually season six in the can and you'll hear an announcement about that soon, but that’s done and we’re filming seven now. We’ve got some content for you guys coming very soon," Stause shared.

When DiLaura asked if she could tease the upcoming season, Stause laughed, saying, "We all need therapy."

The GLAAD Media Awards will stream on Hulu on April 12.