Chris Rock Has 'No Plans' to Reach Out to Will Smith, Source Says

Chris Rock is taking his time when it comes to speaking with Will Smith. Following the release of Smith’s apology video -- which came four months after he slapped the comedian onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards -- a source says Rock has no plans to speak with the King Richard star.

The source says that Smith would love nothing more than for Rock to publicly accept his apology, but Smith will have to wait on it.

"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will," the source says. The source also believes that the timing of the apology is more for Will's best interest. "He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On Friday, Smith, 53, released a video on his YouTube channel, where he offered another public apology to Rock, Rock’s family and his own family and friends. During the message, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared that he has reached out to Rock but was told that he was not ready to speak with him.

"The message that came back," Smith said, was that the comedian was not ready to talk and would reach out when he is.

"It's all fuzzy," Smith added of that night. "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith also shared that his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, did not ask him to slap the comedian -- after he made a joke about her. "I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my own history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it," he said.

The Oscar-winning actor went on to explain the personal toll his actions have taken on him, following the incident.

"I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me," Smith said.

"And the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I'm human and I made a mistake, and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t."

He continued, "I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world," he said. "And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

Rock, 57, has not publicly addressed the apology. However, he has made jokes about the incident. On Friday, hours after the release of the video, the comedian made a joke about the incident and gave Smith a new nickname.

According to multiple reports, Rock made reference to the infamous Death Row Records founder, Marion “Suge” Knight, during his set in Atlanta as part of the Ego Death World Tour. Rock reportedly referred to Smith as “Suge Smith” referencing the record label owner who is known for his history of violence.

"Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," he said. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day. I got kids."

He added, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

This is not the first time Rock has made light of the Oscars incident. In the months following the slap, the comedian has poked fun at the incident during his Ego Death sets and during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.