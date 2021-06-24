Chris Pratt on Having Wife Katherine and Son Jack Visit Him on Set in Iceland (Exclusive)

The perks of being a movie star! Chris Pratt may have had to work all the way in Iceland during production on his new film, The Tomorrow War, but at least he got to spend some time with his lovely wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"It was very nice being able to have her with me on this job, yeah. It's really, really great," Pratt told ET's Rachel Smith during a visit to the Tomorrow War set. "She takes such good care of me."

For Pratt, he feels lucky to have his lady love be able to fly out and share those experiences, because separation can be a difficult challenge to being a movie star

"That's one of the very few downsides of having this sort of dreamy life and this career is just the distance away from home," Pratt explained. "You're on location a lot, and I'm very blessed with Katherine because she's an author, and so she can do her work on the road."

As for Pratt's 8-year-old son Jack -- whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris -- being on set with his dad is "old hat" at this point.

"He's been to a ton of sets," Pratt said. "He's got it down. We hooked him up in the harness and had him flying around the set... he was fighting some aliens, shooting some lasers out of his hand, yeah, he has a good time on set."

The actor added that he loves "being able to have them visit" when he's away for long stretches of time.

When Pratt opened up to ET amid filming the project, he and Schwarzenegger had not yet welcomed their daughter, Lyla.

Earlier this month, Pratt spoke with ET about his now-10-month-old baby girl, and how she gets along with her older brother.

"Their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be 9 and she'll be a year old," said Pratt. "He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet."

According to Pratt, Jack has just done a "great job" at being kind and considerate of his sister, as she's learning and growing.

"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her," Pratt said. "You know, he's a great big brother."

In his new film, The Tomorrow War, Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a former Delta Force soldier and father of a young daughter. When time travelers from 30 years in the future return to present day to warn of an alien invasion, Dan enlists to fight the ongoing war in the future in order to help protect the world for his little girl.

"I have a daughter now, and so for playing a girl dad, it helped that I am a girl dad," Pratt shared. "Parent and child relationships are a big focus in this film, as well as redemption and second chances, and so all that stuff really, really resonated with me."

Pratt's sci-fi alien invasion spectacular, The Tomorrow War, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video July 2.