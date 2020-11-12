Chris Hemsworth Claps Back After Ryan Reynolds' Mom Gets Involved in Their Playful Feud

It all started earlier this week when the Deadpool actor enlisted his mom, Tammy Reynolds, to help him create a video for charity.

"To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk," Ryan captioned the video. "Even if it’s 'required.' Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine."

In the clip, Tammy identifies herself and says that Ryan asked her to read something "about a friend of his."

"Normally I would not talk to my friends like this, but he insisted," she said, before going into her diss. "Chris Hemsworth is everyone's least favorite Australian. As a reminder Hugh Jackman still exists. Chris is a no good a**hat who looks like a bodybuilder f**ked a platypus."

She then went on to spout a few more expletives before telling Chris, "I am so sorry for my son, Ryan, Chris. You know, it's my fault. I brought him up wrong."

But Tammy got in a dig of her own, adding, "I loved you in Wonder Woman! It was the best."

Hemsworth plays Thor in the Avengers films. Chris Pine plays Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman.

Hemsworth couldn't let the insult video slide and decided to film one of his own, bringing a friend in to help.

"Hey, Ryan Reynolds, what's up man? I saw that you got your mom to trash talk me, say some horrible things about me. So I got my dad here to say a few things about you," Hemsworth says, acknowledging his friend who is clearly not his father.

"What are you talking about?" His friend asks.

"All the things we discussed. You hate him. He's a d*ckhead," Hemsworth reminded him. "You said the worst actor, the least favorite Canadian in the whole world. You sound ridiculous. You said you hate Aviation Gin because it's disgusting."

Both of the action stars are a part of the Agbo Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League and filmed the videos to help raise money for sick children. The "feud" is reminiscent of that between Reynolds and Jackman.